Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright to $42.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Up 15.1 %

NASDAQ COCP opened at $2.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. Cocrystal Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Research analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

