Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.43.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $53.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average is $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.81, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 754.18%.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 262,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after acquiring an additional 26,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.