CoinLoan (CLT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $217,150.00

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. CoinLoan has a market cap of $74.53 million and approximately $217,150.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.91 or 0.00075686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.93 or 0.00587881 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,038.85 or 0.30621744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000327 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars.

