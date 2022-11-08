Comparing Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and Amerigo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Bull Resources N/A -51.80% -47.61% Amerigo Resources 8.74% 10.74% 5.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and Amerigo Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$2.25 million ($0.06) -2.58 Amerigo Resources $199.60 million 0.81 $39.82 million $0.08 12.10

Volatility & Risk

Amerigo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources. Silver Bull Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerigo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerigo Resources has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Silver Bull Resources and Amerigo Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Amerigo Resources beats Silver Bull Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silver Bull Resources

(Get Rating)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Beskauga copper-gold project located in the Pavlodar region of northeastern Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Amerigo Resources

(Get Rating)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.