Comparing TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) and SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE)

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) and SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of TSR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get TSR alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TSR and SaverOne 2014’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $97.31 million 0.16 $6.93 million $0.47 15.43 SaverOne 2014 $140,000.00 17.22 -$8.20 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

TSR has higher revenue and earnings than SaverOne 2014.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TSR and SaverOne 2014, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TSR and SaverOne 2014’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR 1.02% 7.25% 4.34% SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TSR beats SaverOne 2014 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSR

(Get Rating)

TSR, Inc., a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house IT capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java, mobile applications for Android and IOS platforms, project management, IT security specialists, cloud development and architecture, business analysts, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration. It primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About SaverOne 2014

(Get Rating)

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications. Its system includes a controlled unit, mobile app, and cloud services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.