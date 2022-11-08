Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires 219,361 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,361 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $17,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. 125,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.90. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ArcelorMittal Profile

MT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.00) to €23.50 ($23.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.