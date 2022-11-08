Connectus Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,149 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.6% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $70,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 35,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.3% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 96,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 52,535 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 128.9% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 130,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,926,000 after acquiring an additional 73,247 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,379,763. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ META traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $96.95. The stock had a trading volume of 994,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,632,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $257.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.17. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $353.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.49.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.