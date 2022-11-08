Connectus Wealth LLC Buys 303,998 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3,703.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,998 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.89. 354,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,850,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.24.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

