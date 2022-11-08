Connectus Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 446,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $90,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $2,798,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $7,619,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $47.49. 1,921,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82.

