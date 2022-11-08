Connectus Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 76,259 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.
Visa Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of V stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.38. 138,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,891. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $384.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.
Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
