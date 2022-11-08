Connectus Wealth LLC Has $16 Million Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,222 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.51% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $16,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,411 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 423,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 142,099 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.89. 59,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,419. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $62.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.91.

