Connectus Wealth LLC Has $27.17 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,553 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.1% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $278,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.4% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 429,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $59,597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

American Express Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.82. 78,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.68. The company has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.