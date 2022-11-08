Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases 46,003 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,003 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 0.9% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Roper Technologies worth $37,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP traded up $6.12 on Tuesday, reaching $418.74. 19,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,846. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $501.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.16.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.