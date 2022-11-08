Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases 95,005 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,005 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.86. The company had a trading volume of 60,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.81. The firm has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,546 shares of company stock valued at $18,483,572 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

