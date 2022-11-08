Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $246.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

