Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,266,000 after buying an additional 189,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,023,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,443,000 after buying an additional 410,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,563,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,893,000 after buying an additional 21,413 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,588,000 after purchasing an additional 784,017 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 399,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Continental Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CLR opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

