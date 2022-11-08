ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Maxim Group cut ContraFect from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

ContraFect Stock Performance

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. ContraFect has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $4.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ContraFect by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

