Contrasting IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) & Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Direct Digital and IDW Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.22 -$1.51 million N/A N/A IDW Media $32.42 million 0.55 -$5.39 million ($0.14) -9.36

Direct Digital has higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A IDW Media -5.51% -7.92% -6.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Direct Digital and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of IDW Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Direct Digital and IDW Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 IDW Media 0 0 1 0 3.00

Direct Digital currently has a consensus target price of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 131.83%. IDW Media has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.01%. Given Direct Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than IDW Media.

Summary

Direct Digital beats IDW Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About IDW Media

(Get Rating)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.