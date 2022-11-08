Contrasting XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XOS and China Automotive Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million 34.86 $23.40 million ($0.20) -5.30 China Automotive Systems $497.99 million 0.25 $11.05 million $0.46 8.96

XOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Automotive Systems. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Automotive Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS 76.66% -15.72% -11.12% China Automotive Systems 2.75% 4.22% 1.99%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares XOS and China Automotive Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for XOS and China Automotive Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 1 1 3 0 2.40 China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

XOS presently has a consensus target price of $4.19, suggesting a potential upside of 295.05%. China Automotive Systems has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.63%. Given XOS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than China Automotive Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

XOS has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Automotive Systems has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats XOS on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts. The company also offers automotive motors and electromechanical integrated systems; polymer materials; and intelligent automotive technology research and development services. In addition, it provides after sales services, and research and development support services, as well as markets automotive parts in North America and Brazil. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Jingzhou, the People's Republic of China.

