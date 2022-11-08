Coronado Global Resources Inc. (ASX:CRN) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.15

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (ASX:CRN – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share on Sunday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Coronado Global Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
Coronado Global Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.08.
About Coronado Global Resources
Featured Stories
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
Receive News & Ratings for Coronado Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coronado Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.