Coronado Global Resources Inc. (ASX:CRN) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.15

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (ASX:CRN – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share on Sunday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Coronado Global Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Coronado Global Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.08.

About Coronado Global Resources

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States. It also holds interest in the Buchanan, Logan, Greenbrier, Mon Valley, and Russell County mining properties located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States.

