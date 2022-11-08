Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.53.

Shares of CTVA opened at $66.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 294.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

