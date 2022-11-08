Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.58.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CVO traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.71. The company had a trading volume of 100,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,442. The company has a market capitalization of C$595.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.81 and a 1 year high of C$18.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.67.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$33.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coveo Solutions will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

