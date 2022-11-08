Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €44.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €44.00 ($44.00) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.00) price target on Covestro in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($57.00) price target on Covestro in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.00) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.00) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of 1COV stock traded up €1.13 ($1.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €36.46 ($36.46). 1,479,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €31.88 and its 200-day moving average is €34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06. Covestro has a 52 week low of €27.69 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €58.48 ($58.48).

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

