Cowen Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $75.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

COIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.99 per share, with a total value of $385,309.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,184.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.99 per share, with a total value of $385,309.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,184.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,987. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 346.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 10.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 15.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 25.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 39.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.