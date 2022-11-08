Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 21,641.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.17. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

