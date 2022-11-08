Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Buys 26,663 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after buying an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.59. 405,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,627,541. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $52.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

