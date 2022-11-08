Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Buys 752 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 5.4% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 58,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,175,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,134,560. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.16.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

