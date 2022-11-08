Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Buys 756 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6 %

DIS traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.06. 227,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,850,562. The stock has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.24.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

