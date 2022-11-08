Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,230 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.1% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,825,000 after acquiring an additional 132,789 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 258,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 116,714 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.75. 188,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,248,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $158.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

