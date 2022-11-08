Critical Review: PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) & Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP)

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) and Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.6% of PDS Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of PDS Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocuphire Pharma has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ocuphire Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.32%. Ocuphire Pharma has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,150.00%. Given Ocuphire Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ocuphire Pharma is more favorable than PDS Biotechnology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology N/A -46.27% -43.09% Ocuphire Pharma N/A -110.21% -94.88%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology N/A N/A -$16.92 million ($0.99) -5.36 Ocuphire Pharma $590,000.00 72.55 -$56.69 million ($1.17) -1.78

PDS Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocuphire Pharma. PDS Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocuphire Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology beats Ocuphire Pharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer. The company is also developing various product candidates, which are in preclinical trials, including PDS0102 T-cell receptor gamma alternate reading frame protein (TARP) for treating prostate and breast cancers; PDS0103 (MUC-1) for ovarian, colorectal, lung, and breast cancers; and PDS0104, which include Tyrosinase-related protein 2 for the treatment of melanoma. In addition, it is developing PDS0201 for treating tuberculosis; PDS0202, an influenza vaccine candidate; and PDS0203, a vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19. The company has a license and collaboration agreements with National Institutes of Health, Merck Eprova AG, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and MSD International GmbH. PDS Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia. The company also develops APX3330, a twice-a-day oral tablet to target pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema; and APX2009 and APX2014 second generation preclinical product candidates and analogs of APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

