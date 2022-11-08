Crypto International Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.16 Billion (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Crypto International has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Crypto International token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto International has a market cap of $3.16 billion and $304,005.00 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.85 or 0.00552066 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,409.60 or 0.28756204 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Crypto International Profile

Crypto International was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.52747722 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $246,210.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

