Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Sells $248,951.60 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CMI traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.20. 37,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,971. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cummins by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after acquiring an additional 691,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 18,796.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 430,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 228,142 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

