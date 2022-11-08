Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for about 3.2% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,768,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

ABNB stock traded up $4.18 on Tuesday, reaching $99.64. 215,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,447,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.03 and a 200-day moving average of $113.46. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

