Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,299,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.92. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,003. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.