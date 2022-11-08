Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,299,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.92. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,003. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.