Dai (DAI) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Dai (DAI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Dai has a total market cap of $6.26 billion and $9.35 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005500 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00567982 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.32 or 0.29512592 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,263,141,389 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

