Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Aviation Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.00.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS DUAVF opened at $142.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.85. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $97.16 and a 12 month high of $183.79.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Company Profile

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

