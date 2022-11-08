DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.44. Approximately 18,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 35,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

DATA Communications Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$63.45 million and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.24.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$68.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DATA Communications Management Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

