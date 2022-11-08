DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-$6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.17.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $69.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. DaVita has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

