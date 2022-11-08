Decentraland (MANA) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003010 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $329.03 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.72 or 0.00558006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.61 or 0.29065626 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

