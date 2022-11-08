Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,035 shares of company stock worth $5,117,648 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:DE traded up $7.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $406.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.82 and its 200-day moving average is $351.56. The company has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.