Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €54.75 by UBS Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €54.75 ($54.75) price objective by UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($50.90) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($74.00) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.00) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

DPW stock traded up €0.30 ($0.30) on Tuesday, reaching €35.82 ($35.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674,382 shares. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($30.52) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($41.32). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.53.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

