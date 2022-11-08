Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target Increased to €28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from €26.00 ($26.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($29.50) in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €28.50 ($28.50) to €27.50 ($27.50) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($26.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $19.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $30.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

