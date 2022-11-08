Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target Increased to €28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from €26.00 ($26.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($29.50) in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €28.50 ($28.50) to €27.50 ($27.50) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($26.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.
Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $19.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $20.75.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
