Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,504 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Devon Energy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DVN opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

