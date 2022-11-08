DigiByte (DGB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.38 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $135.88 million and $4.38 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,706.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000513 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00325057 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00020822 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00118990 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.54 or 0.00743632 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.54 or 0.00571080 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000836 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005033 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00228316 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,782,316,310 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
