Digital Financial Exchange Price Tops $0.30 (DIFX)

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Digital Financial Exchange token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001665 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Digital Financial Exchange has a market capitalization of $82.34 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Digital Financial Exchange

Digital Financial Exchange’s launch date was September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official website is difx.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Financial Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Financial Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

