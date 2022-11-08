DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$162.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.06 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.80 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 232,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,157. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.18.

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,269 shares of company stock valued at $471,700. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after buying an additional 369,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 352,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 241,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 40.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 225,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

