DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.40, but opened at $25.87. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 44,800 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,269 shares of company stock worth $471,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

