Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Acquired by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,094 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,170,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,185,000 after buying an additional 110,583 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,806,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,457,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 837.7% during the 2nd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 653,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 583,954 shares during the period. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,991,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. 994,033 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69.

