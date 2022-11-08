Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83. Diodes has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Diodes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Diodes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Diodes by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 68,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Diodes by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

