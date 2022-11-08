Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Shares Down 2.6%

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.66 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 82.80 ($0.95). Approximately 46,229 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($0.98).

Directa Plus Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £54.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.54, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.90.

About Directa Plus

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, elastomers, textiles, composite materials, golf balls, footwear, and tyre applications.

Further Reading

